Himachal–Delhi Police face-off: BJP seeks Governor’s intervention, urges probe into CM office’s role

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday sought the intervention of Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to order an independent probe into the role of the Chief Minister’s office and a high-level inquiry by a central agency into the face-off between Himachal and Delhi Police over the arrest of Youth Congress activists.

The opposition drew the attention of the governor through a memorandum, expressing concern over the face-off between the police forces of two states over the arrest of three Youth Congress activists, who staged a protest at the AI Summit in Delhi.

The BJP leaders were led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur, Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar, Chopal MLA Balbir Verma, and other workers.

“I am shocked that in a federal structure, some police officers are flouting all norms and taking orders from the government. It was shocking that even after obtaining transit remand, the Delhi Police were yet again stopped, crossing all limits,” said Thakur.

This is the first-ever such incident in Himachal where all norms were flouted with impunity to provide political protection to people wanted by the police, he added.

Thakur said giving protection to the people wanted in cases in Himachal is unacceptable. “We have urged the governor to hold an inquiry by a central agency and take action against politicians and police officers who tried to provide protection to people wanted in police cases for defaming the nation,” he said.

The BJP leaders said the entire sequence of events when Delhi Police came to arrest the three Youth Congress activists involved in staging a protest at the AI Summit clearly reflects misuse of administrative machinery at the direction of the Chief Minister’s office.

“It is very unfortunate that the Chief Minister’s office is being used like the office of a political party to provide government protection to those involved in staging a protest at the AI Summit in New Delhi,” the memorandum read.

It was pointed out that despite the court orders, attempts were made to obstruct the Delhi Police team from doing its duty, and an FIR was also registered against them, which is unheard of in Himachal.