Himachal: Deori school opens 3 years after monsoon devastation

Unable to fulfil her promise of personally sharing the joy with students of Government Senior Secondary School, Deori, in Mandi’s Darang area, AICC General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today sent her love and best wishes to the children through a personal message as the school’s new Rs 3.62-crore building was inaugurated.

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Priyanka was scheduled to visit Mandi for the inauguration, but inclement weather prevented her from flying to the district. She, however, sent a written message for the students, recalling her visit to the monsoon-ravaged district on September 12, 2023, when she had witnessed the devastation caused by the disaster and promised the children that their damaged school building would be rebuilt.

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She had also assured them that she would personally return to share the moment when they moved into their new school.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually joined the function organised to mark the commencement of classes in the new building. He said Priyanka would visit the school in September.

In her message, Priyanka recalled the courage displayed by the people of Himachal Pradesh in facing the 2023 monsoon disaster. “People of Himachal Pradesh have proved that their courage and determination is firm and as high as the Himalayas,” she said.

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“I had witnessed the tragedy with my own eyes on September 12, 2023. Over the past three years, everyone has worked hard for the reconstruction of the damaged school building. I am happy that classes have now commenced in the new school building. I wish you all a bright future and hope to visit the school sometime soon,” she wrote. Her message was read out to the students by Chief Minister’s Political Adviser Sunil Sharma Bittu.

Describing the students as the future of the country, Priyanka said the school would help them understand the values enshrined in the Constitution, including equality, mutual love, unity and brotherhood. She said the process of developing and strengthening their skills would begin at school itself.

The Government Primary School, Deori, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, while the new senior secondary school building has cost Rs 3.62 crore. The earlier school building was completely washed away in heavy rains on August 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, LoP Jai Ram Thakur criticised the state government over the delay in shifting students to the new school building, which, he claimed, had been completed nine months ago. Thakur said Priyanka Gandhi’s programme had been cancelled three times, resulting in the children being deprived of the opportunity to shift to the new building. “We are now pinning our hopes on the court, where the matter is pending,” he said.