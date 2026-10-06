Himachal Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri seeks relief for Naya Nangal traders

According to an official press release issued on Monday, Agnihotri raised the matter through a written communication to the Union minister, seeking a sympathetic review of the lease amount in view of the prevailing circumstances.

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The shops, owned by NFL, were leased to shopkeepers several decades ago, with the agreements renewed periodically. However, a substantial decline in the number of NFL employees has left several residential quarters vacant, adversely affecting the business of local shopkeepers.

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At the same time, the lease amount has increased with each renewal, adding to the financial burden on shopkeepers. An average shopkeeper now owes up to Rs 8 Lakh to NFL in accumulated rent and interest, with the dues dating back to 2011.

Agnihotri has sought a review of the lease terms and amount, keeping in view the changed circumstances. The press release said Nadda has assured that the matter would be taken up at the appropriate level and reviewed.