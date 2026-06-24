Himachal Deputy CM announces Rs 1 crore to strengthen drinking water schemes in Rohru constituency

Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday announced Rs 1 crore for the strengthening of drinking water schemes in Rohru Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), under Shimla district, and directed the concerned officials to complete all projects within the stipulated time on priority.

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Agnihotri made this announcement while reviewing the progress of various drinking water, irrigation, and sewerage schemes currently underway in Rohru LAC during a meeting with officials of the Jal Shakti Department in Rohru. During the meeting, the minister said that the state government aims to provide improved drinking water, irrigation, and sewerage facilities in rural and far-flung areas of the state, along with urban areas.

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“The government is continuously working to achieve this goal and is ensuring that all the necessary resources are available for the same,” he said.

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While reviewing about 43 drinking water schemes being implemented in the constituency, he said that these projects will ensure better and regular drinking water facilities for thousands of local residents.

Discussions regarding the Sewerage Treatment Plant project for Rohru were also held during the meeting. The Deputy CM said that a project estimate of approximately Rs 41 crore has been prepared for the augmentation of the plant. He said that a robust and modern sewerage system is essential for the town and assured that necessary action would be taken to allocate funds so that residents can benefit from improved sanitation facilities.

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He also said that out of 56 projects approved under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rohru, about 50 have been completed, while work is underway on the remaining six projects.

He instructed officials to complete the remaining projects at the earliest to ensure clean drinking water reaches every household within the stipulated timeline.

Projects being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana were also reviewed during the meeting. Officials informed that nine out of a total of 11 projects have been completed, while work on two projects is in progress.

Furthermore, Agnihotri also assured of taking necessary steps to fill vacant posts of three Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and seven Junior Engineers to ensure smooth functioning of departmental activities.

Officials also presented project estimates under the Namami Gange programme, including a proposed Sewerage Treatment Plant project for Rohru, Chirgaon, and Hatkoti at a cost of Rs 41.55 crore.

The Deputy CM assured that all these projects would be taken up on priority and appropriate action would be initiated for their execution.