Himachal: Deputy CM flags off 10 electric buses in Chamba

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday flagged off 10 electric and 10 diesel buses in Chamba. The first electric bus was deployed on the Chamba-Chintpurni route, marking the beginning of electric bus services in the district. He said that the electric buses had been specially designed to meet the challenges posed by the state’s difficult geographical conditions. Considerable time had been spent finalising a prototype suitable for Himachal Pradesh, he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that electric buses were already operating successfully in other parts of the state while drivers were being trained to operate the new fleet. At present, 297 electric buses were operating in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

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“Electric buses are environment-friendly and will help promote green transportation in the state,” Agnihotri said, adding that the companies supplying these buses would be responsible for their maintenance for up to 12 years.

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Agnihotri said that 10 electric buses had been introduced in Chamba district for the first time. Medium-size buses would also be introduced in Chamba in the coming days, he added.

He said that the state government would soon recruit drivers and conductors to further strengthen the services of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). Agnihotri also reviewed the progress of various Jal Shakti Department schemes in the district and said adequate funds had been made available for the projects. He directed the officials concerned to complete all ongoing schemes within stipulated timelines.

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Later, the Deputy Chief Minister visited the Chandrashila Temple in Kashmiri Mohalla near the Chamba Chaugan and offered prayers there. He also inspected an auditorium being constructed by the Language and Culture Department at a cost of Rs 27.41 crore. He said that an adequate budgetary provision had been made for the project, which was in its final stage and would be completed within two months.

He also inspected a multi-storey building under construction at a cost of Rs 8 crore and directed the officials concerned to complete it within the stipulated period.

At Mangla, Agnihotri inspected a rest house being constructed by the Jal Shakti Department at a cost of around Rs 2 crore. He said that the facility would meet departmental requirements and benefit tourists and the general public, helping to promote local tourism and improve facilities in the area.

Former Education Minister Asha Kumari, Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar, HRTC Vice-Chairman Ajay Verma, and District Congress Committee president Surjit Singh Bharmouri were present on the occasion.