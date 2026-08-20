DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri asks Una admn to speed up public works

Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri asks Una admn to speed up public works

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:00 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri at a meeting.
Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday directed the Una district administration to prepare a consolidated proposal for construction of new Patwar Bhawans and Panchayat Bhawans for the newly constituted panchayats.

Advertisement

Presiding over a meeting of the district-level Public Grievances Committee at the Zila Parishad Hall, Agnihotri asked officials to review the requirement on priority and include details of locations where the buildings were proposed. Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma, committee members, DC Jatin Lal, SP Sachin Hiremath and officers of various departments attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Agnihotri also asked officials to respect the role and rights of elected panchayat pradhans and other members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions. On demands for new bus routes, he said the government was ready to provide services wherever there was a genuine need. However, he stressed that feasibility and adequate passenger demand must be assessed to ensure that new routes remained practical and sustainable.

Advertisement

Responding to a complaint regarding the bridge over Rampur khad, which was washed away during last year’s monsoon and replaced with a temporary bailey bridge, Agnihotri said funds for its reconstruction had been approved. Work would begin after completion of the requisite formalities, he added.

He also directed the Una Municipal Corporation Commissioner to install streetlights along the Una-Hamirpur road up to the gate of the Baba Bal Ji Maharaj Ashram for the convenience of devotees.

Advertisement

Regarding the Multipurpose Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium-cum-Kala Kendra, Agnihotri suggested exploring a self-sustaining operational model through year-round bookings or by entrusting its management to a suitable institution or agency.

On complaints regarding the Una district hospital, he directed officials to ensure that patient care was not affected when doctors were on leave.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts