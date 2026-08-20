Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri asks Una admn to speed up public works

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday directed the Una district administration to prepare a consolidated proposal for construction of new Patwar Bhawans and Panchayat Bhawans for the newly constituted panchayats.

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Presiding over a meeting of the district-level Public Grievances Committee at the Zila Parishad Hall, Agnihotri asked officials to review the requirement on priority and include details of locations where the buildings were proposed. Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma, committee members, DC Jatin Lal, SP Sachin Hiremath and officers of various departments attended the meeting.

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Agnihotri also asked officials to respect the role and rights of elected panchayat pradhans and other members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions. On demands for new bus routes, he said the government was ready to provide services wherever there was a genuine need. However, he stressed that feasibility and adequate passenger demand must be assessed to ensure that new routes remained practical and sustainable.

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Responding to a complaint regarding the bridge over Rampur khad, which was washed away during last year’s monsoon and replaced with a temporary bailey bridge, Agnihotri said funds for its reconstruction had been approved. Work would begin after completion of the requisite formalities, he added.

He also directed the Una Municipal Corporation Commissioner to install streetlights along the Una-Hamirpur road up to the gate of the Baba Bal Ji Maharaj Ashram for the convenience of devotees.

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Regarding the Multipurpose Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium-cum-Kala Kendra, Agnihotri suggested exploring a self-sustaining operational model through year-round bookings or by entrusting its management to a suitable institution or agency.

On complaints regarding the Una district hospital, he directed officials to ensure that patient care was not affected when doctors were on leave.