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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurates 8 projects, lays stones of two in Haroli

Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurates 8 projects, lays stones of two in Haroli

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 11:29 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurates an irrigation scheme at Gondpur Jai Chand village in Haroli subdivision on Friday.
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Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday inaugurated eight projects and laid foundation stones of two others in the Haroli Assembly constituency. A sum of Rs 36.06 crore is being spent on these developmental works.

The Deputy CM laid the foundation stone of a Rs 24.10-crore sewerage project for the Tahliwal Industrial Area, which will benefit a population of 5,000 people. Besides, the Lajpat Rai Water Works complex, a heritage project, will get new pumping machinery and the pump house will be renovated at a cost of Rs 3.3 crore.

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The Deputy CM also inaugurated lift irrigation schemes at Gondpur Jai Chand, Nangal Kalan, Bilna and Ajouli. Agnihotri inspected the Lajpat Rai Water Works and said it would be developed it into a ‘Water Supply Heritage Museum’. He added that the old pump house, vintage machinery and the technical heritage associated with the water supply system of that era would be restored, preserved and put on display.

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The Deputy CM said the Lajpat Rai Water Works was inaugurated on December 6, 1949, by Sir Chandulal M Trivedi, the then Governor of East Punjab. At the time, the scheme was designed to provide drinking water to a population of approximately 20,000 people across 31 villages in the ‘beet’ region. It featured two 156-horsepower Ruston diesel engines, imported from England, which remained in operation until 1974.

Agnihotri said the historic pump house and the machinery had remained intact to this day, adding that once developed into a museum, the complex would not only preserve the historical evolution of the state’s drinking water infrastructure but also serve as an important hub for students, researchers and the public.

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