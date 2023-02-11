Himachal Deputy CM seeks Rs 340 crore for irrigation project

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 10

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi and urged him to provide required budget for an effective and sustainable irrigation network in the state.

Cost escalation The state government has already spent Rs 286 crore on Phina Singh irrigation project

The initial cost of the project started in 2011 was Rs 204 crore, which has escalated to Rs 646 crore

He said a large area was still deprived of irrigation facilities in the state. He urged Shekhawat to allocate a special budget for the construction of tubewells.

Agnihotri raised the issue of tapping of water from the Pong and BBMB reservoirs. About Rs 1,200 crore was needed for the drinking water supply sector in the state, he said.

He thanked the Union Minister for releasing the instalment of Rs 336 crore to the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Agnihotri urged him to release the remaining amount of Rs 340 crore for the Phina Singh irrigation project.

He said a road map was being prepared for ensuring an effective irrigation network in the state. He also sought funds for the ongoing sewerage schemes.