DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Deputy CM slams IndiGo over delay in Delhi-Chandigarh flight

Himachal Deputy CM slams IndiGo over delay in Delhi-Chandigarh flight

The Congress leaders were traveling to Shimla to attend the function where newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president will take charge

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:21 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An Airbus A320 aircraft from IndiGo airlines takes off. PTI Photo
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has criticised IndiGo for the delay of its Delhi-Chandigarh flight on Saturday night.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Agnihotri said the flight, scheduled to depart at 8:30 pm, was rescheduled to 1:30 am due to the non-availability of a pilot.

Advertisement

Calling the situation “unacceptable”, he said passengers were left waiting for hours and faced significant inconvenience.

Advertisement

AICC incharge for Himachal Rajni Patil has also expressed her displeasure over the delay on a social media post.

Advertisement

“Passengers onboard, engine ready, but no cockpit crew in sight. This is unacceptable,” she wrote, adding that passengers deserved better communication and coordination.

The Congress leaders were traveling to Shimla to attend the function where newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Vinay Kumar will take charge.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts