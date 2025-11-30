Himachal Deputy CM slams IndiGo over delay in Delhi-Chandigarh flight

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has criticised IndiGo for the delay of its Delhi-Chandigarh flight on Saturday night.

In a post on X, Agnihotri said the flight, scheduled to depart at 8:30 pm, was rescheduled to 1:30 am due to the non-availability of a pilot.

Calling the situation “unacceptable”, he said passengers were left waiting for hours and faced significant inconvenience.

“दिल्ली–चंडीगढ़ इंडिगो” रात्रि फ्लाइट में पायलट न होने से घंटों देरी। रात में यात्री परेशान, 08:30 की फ्लाइट, पहले 9:50 पर निर्धारित की गई। दो घंटे से अधिक यात्री विमान में बैठे इंतज़ार करते रहे। लेकिन पायलट ना होने के कारण अब 1:30 बजे के लिए निर्धारित की गई है। विमान तैयार,… pic.twitter.com/WgOabVdy3N — Mukesh Agnihotri (@Agnihotriinc) November 29, 2025

AICC incharge for Himachal Rajni Patil has also expressed her displeasure over the delay on a social media post.

“Passengers onboard, engine ready, but no cockpit crew in sight. This is unacceptable,” she wrote, adding that passengers deserved better communication and coordination.

Delhi–Chandigarh Indigo flight delayed for an unusually long time due to unavailability of a pilot. Passengers deserve better coordination and communication. Please fix this, @IndiGo6E. #FlightDelay”@mohol_murlidhar — Rajani Patil (@rajanipatil_in) November 29, 2025

The Congress leaders were traveling to Shimla to attend the function where newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Vinay Kumar will take charge.