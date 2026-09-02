Himachal: Devinder Sharma takes charge as APG Shimla University VC

Devinder Sharma (c) is former Chairperson, Department of Commerce, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla.
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Devinder Sharma, former Chairperson of the Department of Commerce at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, on Wednesday took charge as vice-chancellor of APG Shimla University.
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Sharma succeeds Rajender Chauhan, who has been elevated to the post of pro-chancellor (academics) of the university.
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As Chairperson of the Department of Commerce at HPU, Sharma made significant contributions to academic development, teaching and research.
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He was welcomed to the university by the chancellor and members of the university fraternity. The university expressed confidence that his academic expertise, research orientation and visionary leadership would help APG Shimla University achieve new milestones in education, research and innovation.
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