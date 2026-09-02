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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Devinder Sharma takes charge as APG Shimla University VC

Himachal: Devinder Sharma takes charge as APG Shimla University VC

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:58 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Devinder Sharma (c) is former Chairperson, Department of Commerce, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla.
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Devinder Sharma, former Chairperson of the Department of Commerce at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, on Wednesday took charge as vice-chancellor of APG Shimla University.

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Sharma succeeds Rajender Chauhan, who has been elevated to the post of pro-chancellor (academics) of the university.

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As Chairperson of the Department of Commerce at HPU, Sharma made significant contributions to academic development, teaching and research.

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He was welcomed to the university by the chancellor and members of the university fraternity. The university expressed confidence that his academic expertise, research orientation and visionary leadership would help APG Shimla University achieve new milestones in education, research and innovation.

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