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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal DGP calls on young athletes to become anti-chitta ambassadors

Himachal DGP calls on young athletes to become anti-chitta ambassadors

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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A rider in action at the 13th MTB Shimla-2026 at in Shimla.
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Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari on Sunday urged athletes to become ambassadors of the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan, stating that sports cultivated precisely those qualities of discipline, determination, courage and self-control that help young people resist drugs.

He said this while addressing the participants on the closing ceremony of the 13th MTB Shimla-2026 organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association in Shimla. Over 100 cyclists representing around 20 states participated in the event.

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The DGP said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu envisioned it not only as a government or police campaign but also as a people’s movement involving every family, educational institution, village and community.

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“The police alone can’t win the battle against chitta. Every citizen, particularly our youth, must become an active participant in this Jan Andolan,” he added. The DGP also encouraged the participants to spread awareness in their states, institutions and communities and help friends vulnerable to substance abuse.

Tewari congratulated the participants and the winners and said that the true beauty of Himachal lies equally in the simplicity, honesty and hospitality of its people. “The greatest victory in the mountains is not defeating another competitor, but overcoming one’s own limitations,” he added while appreciating the association’s 21-year contribution to promoting mountain biking.

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He also encouraged the cyclists to protect Himachal’s fragile mountain environment by avoiding littering and preserving its natural beauty.

The DGP appreciated association president Mohit Sood and his team for organising the event and acknowledged the contribution of the state police personnel in ensuring its safe conduct. He urged the young athletes to carry three messages back to their communities: “Say no to chitta, stay safe on roads, and remember 112 in every emergency.”

He reiterated that the active participation of young people in the campaign would be crucial to build a healthier, safer and drug-free Himachal Pradesh.

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