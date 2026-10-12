Himachal DGP directs private universities to appoint nodal security officer

To strengthen campus security and ensure effective and regular coordination between the police and university administrations, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari on Monday directed the vice-chancellors of private universities to designate a nodal security officer who would remain in regular contact with the concerned district superintendent of police.

He issued the directions while chairing a meeting at Police Headquarters, attended by vice-chancellors and senior representatives of 17 private universities in the state.

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The meeting was held following the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had recently asked the police to review student safety measures at all universities in the state.

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During the meeting, discussions were held on campus security, monitoring entry and exit points, visitor verification, hostel security, police verification of private security personnel, and their regular training.

A presentation on the recent unfortunate incidents at Lovely Professional University and Chitkara University was made at the beginning of the meeting.

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It was decided that the police and university administrations would work together to prevent drug-related activities on campuses and in surrounding areas.

“To prevent rumours from spreading on social media during an incident, universities will coordinate with the police cyber crime and media cells. Each university will appoint an authorised spokesperson to ensure that accurate information is shared promptly,” the DGP said.

He further said that joint security audits of university campuses would also be conducted and clear procedures would be developed to respond to emergencies.

Tewari also discussed the possibility of signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to establish regular cooperation between universities and the police.

He urged students, teachers and university administrations to immediately report any emergency, suspicious activity or security concern by calling 112.