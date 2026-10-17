Himachal DGP urges students, parents and teachers to join anti-chitta drive

Emphasising the shared responsibility of families, educational institutions, the police and society in protecting the younger generation from drug abuse, Director General of Police Ashok Tewari on Saturday called upon students, teachers and parents to actively participate in the state government’s ongoing anti-chitta drive.

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Addressing students and parents as the chief guest at the annual day function of the Convent of Jesus and Mary (CJM), Chelsea, one of the prominent schools in the state capital, the DGP said the anti-chitta drive was not merely a police campaign against drug traffickers but a people’s movement aimed at safeguarding the future of the state’s youth.

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He urged students to become ambassadors of the campaign among their friends and families and encouraged parents and teachers to remain vigilant against the growing threat of chitta.

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“Prevention of drug abuse must begin at home and in schools through awareness, open communication, early identification of warning signs and timely intervention,” Tewari said.

The DGP particularly appealed to parents to spend quality time with their children, listen to their concerns and create an atmosphere of trust in which they felt comfortable sharing their problems.

He said children often faced pressures related to academic performance, peer acceptance and social expectations, making parental understanding and emotional support especially important.

“The home is a child’s first school, and parents are the first teachers. The values, confidence and courage we give our children today will shape the decisions they make tomorrow,” he said.

Drawing inspiration from the annual day theme, “Ocean Odyssey”, Tewari encouraged students to approach life with curiosity, courage and kindness. He said success was measured not merely by academic achievements or professional positions but also by the kind of human beings they became.

He urged students to stand up for what was right, resist negative peer pressure and not allow temporary failures to define their future.

Appreciating the colourful performances, including drills, band displays, karate and skating, the DGP congratulated the students, teachers and parents for their dedication and efforts in making the programme a success.

The police also set up an awareness stall on the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) at the school.