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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Dharamsala workshop raises awareness on eye care, snakebites, cancer & HPV

Himachal: Dharamsala workshop raises awareness on eye care, snakebites, cancer & HPV

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:02 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A district-level health awareness workshop on eye care, eye donation, snakebite management, cancer follow-up services and HPV vaccination was organised at the Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, on Tuesday as part of the 41st National Eye Donation Fortnight.

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The workshop was chaired by Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti.

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Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Anuradha Sharma, District Health Officer Dr RK Sood, District Programme Officer Dr Anuradha and District Immunisation Officer Dr Dushyant Kumar were among the attendees of the event.

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Addressing the participants, Dr Bharti stressed the importance of eye care, and urged people to pledge their eyes for donation. He said awareness at the grassroots level was essential for preventing avoidable blindness and encouraged health workers to educate communities about cataract, glaucoma and corneal blindness.

Eye specialist Dr Shailendra Minhas explained measures for protecting eyesight, including regular examinations, particularly for people over 40 and those with diabetes.

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He advised people to follow the ‘20-20-20 rule’ while using digital screens, maintain a balanced diet, protect eyes from dust and sunlight, and avoid using eye drops without medical advice.

He said corneal donation could help restore sight to people suffering from corneal blindness. Eyes could be donated by people irrespective of age, gender or blood group, he added. These could generally be retrieved within six to eight hours of death, he said, adding that the process took around 10 to 15 minutes, and did not disfigure the face.

Participants took an eye donation pledge, and were urged to inform their families about their decision to donate their eyes.

During the workshop, Dr Bharti said Day Care Cancer Centres were functional at Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, and Civil Hospital, Nurpur.

Patients undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, could continue their follow-up treatment at these centres, he added.

Dr Anuradha Sharma said patients could collect medicines from Tanda and contact her office in Room 208 at Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, for follow-up services.

Representing the SARPA Project, Archana Phull sensitised the participants about snakebite prevention and first aid. She said victims should be taken to the nearest hospital immediately in the event of a snakebite.

She advised keeping the bitten limb still, removing tight jewellery and clothing, keeping the victim calm, and calling 108 for emergency assistance.

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