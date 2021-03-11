Supporters or rivals?

The tussle among senior Congress leaders for one-upmanship is no secret, but the coming up of posters at Parwanoo, gateway to Himachal, terming CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri as “Himachal ka Bhavishya” has virtually triggered a war of words in the party. While no leader is directly talking about it, insiders say many leaders, who are claimants for the CM’s post in case the Congress wins, are accusing Agnihotri of creating bickering within the party through such acts. While suspense remains over who put up the posters but it is obvious it is the handiwork of a loyalist of the CLP leader. One wonders if such loyalists are supporters or enemies.

Wrong feedback

Bureaucracy failed to provide correct information to the Chief Minister regarding the number of people coming for AAP rally in Kangra this week. As per the information provided by police officials, the ruling party was expecting that AAP could manage just 30 buses for the rally. However, many were surprised when AAP managed to hired many more buses to bring people to the rally venue.

Flip flop leaves students in lurch

Himachal was the first state to introduce RUSA in 2014 in a haste to avail grant. Faulty implementation created plethora of problems which have not been resolved. Now the government is in a hurry to implement the New Education Policy 2020. The semester system started under RUSA

was reverted to an annual system after the BJP came to power and now again semester system would be re-introduced leaving students in lurch. The government implemented RUSA in a hurry and now it is adopting NEP in the same manner, said a professor.