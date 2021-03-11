Himachal Diary: Anand Sharma creates a stir

The resignation of Congress leader Anand Sharma as chairman of the Congress Steering Committee has created quite a stir in the Congress circles. It is being expected that there could be a lot of fireworks when Sharma visits Himachal in the coming week as he is peeved at neither being informed or invited to the meetings of the core group of the Himachal Congress. “I remain a Congress man as the party runs in my veins but insult of Himachalis will not be tolerated,” he reportedly remarked for being ignored in the party affairs of Himachal, ahead of the Vidhan Sabha poll.

Camaraderie above politics

It was a pleasure to witness the camaraderie among political leaders from different ideologies, who were contemporaries at HP University. The Alumni Meet at HPU was one such rare occasion, which saw no political brickbats but lighter moments and memories etched in everyone’s memory almost four decades ago. BJP national chief JP Nadda could be heading the world’s largest political party but he shared memories of his student days as he sipped tea at a dhaba he frequented as a student and had ‘paan’ at his favourite shop on the Mall.

Counting chicks before …

Congress leaders were taking victory for granted in the coming Assembly elections and dissidence against established leaders was being blatantly encouraged. While this prompted two MLAs to switch over to the BJP, names of more leaders following suit were also doing the rounds as the BJP was pondering over their proposals. Various Congress leaders, contenders for CM’s post, were busy counting their MLAs than ensuring their victory in a bid to grab the top post. The over- enthusiastic Congress, it seems, was merely counting the chickens before they are hatched unmindful of the shrewd BJP which was meticulously planning its move.

Bone of contention

An industrial plot in Kangra has become a bone of contention between two political families. Both families are supported by the groups of ruling party politicians. While the political families tussle to grab the prime property, the officials of the department are at the receiving end.