Himachal Diary: Babus meet 'potential' CMs

Claims by both BJP and Congress about forming the next government have left some babus perplexed. Known for going with the wind, they are the first ones to who suck up to netas, whose party seems to be coming to power. Though the BJP is confident of winning, some bureaucrats have already started meeting senior Congress leaders who are potential Chief Ministers, including Pratibha Singh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri.

To their advantage

Trust politicians to twist every fact or argument to their advantage. For instance, the Congress is viewing the high polling percentage in the recently held Assembly elections a vote against the BJP. The Congress is pretty sure that the people have voted the BJP out of power. Meanwhile, the BJP is perceiving the high voting as an indication of people’s approval of its double engine-government and the development.

Blame game

With the date for the election results in Himachal drawing closer, blame game is on. The leaders, who contested elections, have already started filing complaints against those who, they feel, sabotaged their prospects. The complaints are being filed against rival not only to party high command but also to income tax and the ED.