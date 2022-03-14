Himachal Diary: Congress leader in BJP touch?

Talk of a senior Congress leader from Kangra being in touch with the BJP leadership to get ticket from an Assembly segment is doing the rounds in political circles. The leader was in the news even at the time of last parliamentary polls in 2019 when it was speculated that he tried to get the BJP ticket. Seemingly jittery to contest on the Congress ticket, there is talk within the BJP circles that he will cross over any minute the saffron party gives him the go ahead. With his political fortunes being in the doldrums, he seems to be desperate to register victory, be it from any party.

Babus’ changing attitude

With the elections drawing closer, a change in the attitude of many bureaucrats is obvious. Many bureaucrats have gone out of the way to please certain politicians to get posting in the Union government before the next poll. It appears they want the convenient exit from the state, apprehending a change of power.

Hattees’ issue ticklish

Granting the Scheduled Tribe status to the Hattee community of the trans-Giri area has become a ticklish issue for the BJP which had promised it in the last Assembly poll. Leaders are at a loss trying to explain why it has not been fulfilled in the last four years. State BJP president, who himself represents the trans-Giri area, was cornered by the Hattees at a recent congregation where he was compelled to say that he would take up the issue before Central ministers. Politicians have lost credibility through such oft-repeated poll promises as the people now hesitate to believe them. Perhaps, it is time for them to introspect.

(With inputs from Pratibha Chauhan, Lalit Mohan and Ambika Sharma)