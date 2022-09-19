Himachal Diary: Dharmani throws weight behind Ram Lal

The resignation by five-time Congress MLA and former minister Ram Lal Thakur is a reflection of the mounting frustration among many others like him. Even as the party faces an uphill task against all odds to take on the BJP, there seems to be no let-up in workers and leaders opposing some “rootless” people being promoted by the state leadership. In fact, AICC secretary and former MLA Rajesh Dharmani was among the first to come out in support of Ram Lal. He not just defended Ram Lal but also said it was the anti-social element, who had brought a bad name to the party and should be shunted out. The voices of resentment are only growing louder as everyone wants sycophants and rootless leaders to be shown their true place as the party is fighting a battle for survival.

Uncertainty in BJP over Kangra

Though Congress MLA from Kangra Pawan Kajal has joined the BJP, many leaders of the ruling party are spreading political rumours. A close aide of the Chief Minister floated a news on social media that he would contest from Kangra and Kajal would be shifted to Nagrota Bagwan, an OBC dominated constituency. Quite a shocker?

Blowing their own trumpet

The adage “actions speak louder than words” is apt for the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh police as they keep praising about its CCTV-based surveillance and monitoring mechanism. The reality, however, was different as not only did four gangsters flee after firing with ease, with two of them on foot, but another undertrial, who had fled in April, had also not been arrested. One wondered whether the CCTVs were functional.

Contributed by Pratibha Chauhan, Lalit Mohan and Ambika Sharma