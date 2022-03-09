Himachal Diary: Embarrassing moments for BJP govt

The ruling BJP suffered embarrassment when its own MLAs questioned the authenticity of the information provided by the government on the questions posed by them in the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session. MLAs Vinod Kumar and Arjun Singh said that they were not satisfied with the information furnished by the officials concerned as the ground situation was different. Opposition MLAs making such remarks is routine but BJP MLAs expressing doubt on the authenticity of the information was embarrassing for the government.

Incorrigible bureaucracy

The government faced awkward moments as bureaucrats were absent from the House during debates during the ongoing Budget session. Congress legislators said it repeatedly that even during important debates on the Budget proposals not one officer was present in the gallery. What is even more surprising is that the government had earlier directed the officers after the Governor’s Address to remain present in the House, they played truant. The Leader of the Opposition and other senior MLAs such as Ram Lal Thakur pointed out the absence of officers from the Vidhan Sabha.

Spat spells amusement

A bitter spat between a minister belonging to Kangra and a Congress MLA in the Himachal Assembly caused amusement to ruling party leaders. Ironically, instead of supporting the minister, the BJP leaders were drawing pleasure out of the spat and some even supported the Congress MLA. The incident brought to the fore deep fissures in the BJP in Kangra.

Industrial houses in dilemma

An official has found a novel way to enhance the earnings of his relative’s private health facility. Industrial houses are being coaxed into availing of the services, never mind, if the charges exceed the authorised rates. The managements are facing a double whammy as any refusal to do so can earn the officer’’s wrath. The issue is the topic of hot discussion in the official circles as it is contrary to the rules. The official, however, is making the most of his plum posting.