Himachal Diary: Going getting tough in BJP

Going within the BJP is getting tough for new entrants in the party. Recently, a programme was planned for the Chief Minister by a new entrant in Dehra. The programme was, however, cancelled due to strong opposition from local leaders of the party and senior party functionaries by the Centre. At present, the new entrants into the BJP are on their own with the family not welcoming them.

IT and honest admission

Even as there’s a huge thrust on going digital. Most government offices still run on paper. A government employee, due for retirement next year, says that people like him were the reason why tables in government offices were still buried under the heaps of files. “According to the R&P rules, when employees of my generation were appointed, the use of computers was not mandatory. So, we can’t be forced to use it,” he said. He added that it’s not that they were intentionally obstructing the change, it’s tough for us. Well, the gentleman surely deserves a pat on the back for being so candid.

Factionalism in BJP

The factional fight appears to have been fanned in the BJP with Congress MLAs joining the party. In Nalagarh, the Congress appears to have put an end to its factional fight with its MLA joining the BJP. The latter, however, has made the going tough for him by creating another contender for the ticket. While Nalagarh was counted as a safe seat in BJP surveys, it remains to be seen if a hasty action of roping in a Congress MLA will help improve its prospects or prove counter-productive as hasty climbers have sudden falls.