Himachal Diary: Internal bickering in drug control admn

Cases of spurious drug seizures in Baddi have exposed internal bickering within the drugs control administration. It appears the culprits are targeted on the basis of which officer is assigned a manufacturing firm rather than the wrong-doing. This fact was illustrated during a recent spurious drug seizure when details were confined to a select few. Instead of working in unison to stem the rot threatening to paralyse the healthcare system, the officers are busy settling scores amongst themselves. No heads had rolled even when the officers were caught napping and the Varanasi STF exposed spurious drug trade worth crores at Cyper Pharmaceuticals.

Blessing in disguise for HPMC

The HP Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) will procure apple in various mandis of the state. The HPMC is being pushed into the market to break the monopoly of the arhtiyas and give growers additional option to sell their produce. The HPMC was founded in 1974 for marketing of fresh fruits, among other things. However, the HPMC could not deliver as per expectations. The current crisis that has emerged due to the friction between growers and arhtiyas has given the HPMC a golden opportunity to fulfil the role it was primarily created for.

‘Unrest’ over varsity campus

'Unrest' was brewing in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency over the delay on the part the state government to deposit Rs 30 crores for transfer of forest land in the name of the Central University Himachal Pradesh. Though the delay might be due to fund crunch in the state it has the potential to trigger a political controversy that might haunt the state government.

