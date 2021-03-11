Himachal diary: Miffed at wrong info

Police officials were miffed at a senior BJP leader from Palampur during the visit of national party president JP Nadda to Kangra this week. The leader told the police that about 8,000 party workers would welcome Nadda at the airport. The police force was drawn from all parts of the district to make arrangements for such a huge crowd. However, it proved to be a futile exercise when less than 500 workers appeared at the Gaggal airport.

Police image takes a beating

The image of the police department has taken a severe beating following the paper leak scam. Though the government has announced to conduct a fresh exam, whether it will be fair is doubtful. This is especially so as neither has the role of police officials, involved in the scam, been revealed, nor action been taken against those involved. Moreover, the candidates, who are suspects in the scam, can’t be permitted to appear in the exams. Lack of action against the wrongdoers is only casting more doubts than doing any good and only a CBI probe will help restore the sagging image of the department.

A soft target for scams

Himachal is indeed a progressive state. Earlier, degrees were on sale by private universities, providing fake degrees for money, and now jobs are sold by miscreants through paper leak. Such incidents have definitely taken a toll on the image of the state, known as devbhoomi, which has become a soft target for outsiders to carry out scams, says a retired bureaucrat, adding that the frequent paper leaks have cast a shadow on the working of the government and the law and order situation in the state.