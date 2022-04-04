Himachal Diary: Modi’s love for HP handicrafts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have disappointed the people of Himachal by not giving a major financial package, but when it comes to giving gifts, especially to his foreign counterparts or visiting heads of state, the choice invariably falls on a piece of art from the hill state. Having gifted Himachali cap and Chamba Rumaal (piece of intricate embroidery) in the past, this time he gifted a Kangra miniature painting to the Nepalese Prime Minister. Obviously, a proud moment for Himachal as the news of the paintings, part of Bara Masa series, went viral on social media, with some raving about Modi’s love for Himachal and its handicrafts.

‘Gimmicks’ ahead of poll

Liberal development announcements are made by politicians in an election year to lure the electorate. How many such announcements become reality is always doubtful. A piquant situation arose for the BJP recently when as against announcements of Rs 135 crore made earlier, only Rs 15 crore was received in Shillai. Even a Vidhan Sabha reply regarding funds set aside for a college building was incorrectly quoted by the Chief Minister. While the electorate can’t be fooled by mere announcements, it is time politicians delivered on their promises and not indulge in gimmicks before the polls.

Shukla recalls days as scribe

Journalist-turned-politician Rajeev Shukla shared some of his experiences as a scribe with reporters at a press conference here last week. “As a reporter hamne bhi kai logon ke political career tabah kiye (as a reporter I too ruined the political career of many netas),” he remarked in a lighter vein while talking about scribes always being in a hurry either to meet a deadline or rush to the Press Club. When quizzed about the absence of certain senior MLAs at his press conference, he said it is wrong to presume and jump to conclusions. “It is ethics of journalism to carry the version of the other side too,” he remarked.

Ruling BJP in opposition?

In the last MC House, BJP councillors attacked their own Mayor and Deputy Mayor for failing to get funds from the government. The councillors questioned why the Mayor and Deputy Mayor did not ask for funds as several development works were stalled just ahead of the elections. Meanwhile, Congress councillors quipped that they had little role to play in the House as the BJP had usurped the role of the opposition too!

Contributed by Pratibha Chauhan, Subhash Rajta and Ambika Sharma