Himachal Diary: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honours lone woman MLA

The gesture shown by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in promptly acceding to the request of lone woman MLA Reena Kashyap (BJP) in the Vidhan Sabha is being viewed as a smart move. Though Sukhu exhibits deep sensitivity to all issues related to women and their rights, he scored a major point by stating in the House that since Kashyap is the lone woman MLA, he will restore the Jal Shakti Department division opened for Pajhauta-Rajgarh immediately, as requested by her.

Focus on frugality

Health Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil (Retd) took a leaf from his service in the Army during an animated debate in the Assembly while tempers ran high between Congress and BJP leaders to drive home the point on being cautious in spending government funds. "During the Indo-China war, when, at times, Army rations were depleting, officers and jawans would have two bananas and a glass of milk for meals and sleep," he said. He tried to drive home the point that one needs to exercise thrift and not make reckless spending when the state is reeling under severe financial crisis.

Photo op for media

With the Punjab Police chasing Amritpal Singh, some scribes in Himachal were expecting that checking might have begun at Himachal borders too. However, when they reached there, they saw no such activity was going on there. To get some photos, they requested the cops posted there to conduct checking of some vehicle so that they could get photographs. Obviously, the cops obliged.

Fulfilling poll guarantees

With no provision to arrange funds for meeting poll guarantees, the Congress leaders are now finding ways to dilute them. The much-awaited Budget too had little in store as the guarantee of providing Rs 1,500 to every woman was conveniently confined to a few. The guarantee proved to be a mere election ploy to secure votes. One wondered why senior leaders kept reiterating that a guarantee differs from a promise.

Contributed by Pratibha Chauhan, Lalit Mohan and Ambika Sharma