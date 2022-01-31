Himachal Diary: Employee suspended & reinstated soon

A video went viral this week in which a group of BJP workers brought an employee to a minister. In the video the workers requested the minister to reinstate the employee who had allegedly been suspended for committing theft in his line of duty. The workers told the minister he had been suspended for committing ‘tanka’. The minister laughed and accepted the application for reinstatement of the employee. The video, however, went on with netizens accusing the minister of shielding corrupt employees.

Lopsided priorities

The state government is liberal in distributing laptops free of cost to media persons and financial constraints are no consideration. However, when it comes to providing free laptops to the meritorious students of the government schools under the Srinivasa Ramanujan Student Digital Yojna it has no additional funds. It is sad to see inordinate delay (three – four years) in purchase of laptops for students simply because the government refuses to provide additional funds to bear the escalated cost of the laptop, says a teacher.

Tax Haat

Tax Haat, a booklet on tax laws, was launched by the Chief Minister at a time when the State Taxes and Excise Department is facing flak for failing to detect an inter- district illicit liquor racket which claimed seven lives. While Haat means shop in Hindi one wonders whether the laws are akin to a saleable commodity. Looking at the laxities coming to fore in illicit liquor case, it seems the department’s own staff needs to relook at the excise laws as its implementation appears to have been conveniently forgotten.