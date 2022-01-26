Himachal doctors threaten stir over pay scale issue

Shimla, January 25
Accusing Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of ignoring the pay scale issue of doctors in his Statehood Day speech today, Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) has threatened to launch an agitation to force the government to accept their demands.
“The Chief Minister had assured us that the government would follow the Punjab pay scale, but it has issued no notification yet in this regard,” said HMOA secretary Dr Pushpender Verma. “We will hold a meeting of Joint Doctors Association in a day or two and then plan our next step. This time the protest won’t be restricted to just sporting mere badges,” said Dr Verma.
He alleged that the interests of the contractual doctors had been badly hit. “Not only they are getting just 60 per cent of the pay at entry level, but their non practising allowance has also been reduced. This will not be tolerated at any cost,” said Dr Verma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar