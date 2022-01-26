Himachal doctors threaten stir over pay scale issue

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 25

Accusing Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of ignoring the pay scale issue of doctors in his Statehood Day speech today, Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) has threatened to launch an agitation to force the government to accept their demands.

“The Chief Minister had assured us that the government would follow the Punjab pay scale, but it has issued no notification yet in this regard,” said HMOA secretary Dr Pushpender Verma. “We will hold a meeting of Joint Doctors Association in a day or two and then plan our next step. This time the protest won’t be restricted to just sporting mere badges,” said Dr Verma.

He alleged that the interests of the contractual doctors had been badly hit. “Not only they are getting just 60 per cent of the pay at entry level, but their non practising allowance has also been reduced. This will not be tolerated at any cost,” said Dr Verma.