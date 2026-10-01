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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Dog attack on girl triggers demand for Rs 2 lakh relief

Himachal: Dog attack on girl triggers demand for Rs 2 lakh relief

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:04 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Enraged over the recent stray dog attack on a two-year-old girl in the Shankli area, the Shimla Nagrik Sabha on Monday demanded that the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) provide Rs 2 lakh compensation to the victim and bear her entire medical expenses.

On September 20, two stray dogs attacked and dragged the girl, Kritika, while she was playing in the courtyard of her house, leaving her with multiple injuries. The incident sparked anger among local residents, who demanded decisive action by the civic body to curb the stray dog menace in the state capital.

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A delegation of the forum, led by its president Jagmohan Thakur, met Additional Commissioner Bhuwan Sharma and submitted a memorandum listing their demands. Thakur said the girl had been attacked due to the alleged negligence of the MC and that the civic body should bear all her present and future medical expenses. “The financial burden of her treatment should not be placed on the family and the MC should come forward to bear these expenses,” he said.

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“Kritika is undergoing treatment and her family is facing mental anguish as well as the cost of treatment. Therefore, the MC should provide immediate financial assistance to the family,” he said. The Additional Commissioner assured the delegation that their demands would be considered. However, the delegation warned of a massive protest if the MC failed to accept their demands.

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