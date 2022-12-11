Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

New Delhi, December 10

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday announced “10 promises” for the development of Kalyan Karnataka region ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. The nine-time MLA from Karnataka and former Gulbarga MP addressed a large rally in his former parliamentary segment where the entire state unit, including rivals DK Shivakumar, state unit chief and former CM Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala were present.

Kharge promised to “fully implement” all constitutional provisions of Article 37-J, providing quota in public employment through the local cadre and reservation in education and vocational training institutions for those who belong to the Hyderabad-Karnataka region by birth or domicile.

The other promises made are allocation of Rs 5,000 crore every year for infrastructure development in the Kalyan Karnataka Region; commitment to fill vacant government posts in this region, including those in the backlog, within a year of assuming power; separate “industrial policy” for the region; 1,00,000 jobs for the region’s youth over a period of five years in the private sector; completion of pending irrigation projects in the Krishna and Godavari basins within 24 months and “special package” status for new feasible irrigation projects. — TNS

KEY PROMISES