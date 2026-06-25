Weeks of political uncertainty surrounding the formation of the Nahan Municipal Council, one of the country’s oldest civic bodies, finally came to an end on Tuesday with the election of its chairperson and vice-chairperson.

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The outcome was decided by a draw of lots to break an unprecedented deadlock between councillors supported by the Congress and the BJP. The contest for the chairperson’s post witnessed a rare tie, with both camps securing seven votes each. The Congress reached the figure of seven with the vote of local MLA Ajay Solanki. The BJP also had seven councillors backing its candidate.

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As neither side could secure a majority, the two posts were ultimately decided through the draw of lots. Congress candidate Upma Dhiman emerged victorious in the lottery-based selection process and secured the chairperson’s post.

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The vice-chairperson’s post, however, went to BJP-supported candidate Pradeep Sahotra.

The result has created a unique power-sharing arrangement in the MC, with the Congress heading the civic body while BJP holding the second-highest post.

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Nahan MLA Ajay Solanki described the election of Upma Dhiman as chairperson as a victory for democratic values and collective leadership.

He said the newly elected Municipal Council would work in coordination to address civic issues and accelerate development works in the town. Solanki expressed confidence that the council would fulfil the expectations of residents and ensure better delivery of public services.

Reacting to the outcome, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal claimed that the recent local body elections reflected strong public support for the BJP in Sirmaur, noting that the party-backed candidates won all three Zila Parishad seats in the Nahan Assembly constituency and seven of the 13 MC wards.

He alleged that the election process was unnecessarily delayed under pressure from the Congress government. Bindal criticised the participation of the local MLA in the voting process.