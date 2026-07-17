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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Drive launched to clear garbage from Binwa riverbanks in Baijnath

Himachal: Drive launched to clear garbage from Binwa riverbanks in Baijnath

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Puja material and other waste are causing pollution in the Binwa river in Baijnath.
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Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam on Wednesday launched a special drive to remove garbage dumped along the banks of the Binwa river near the Utrala road in Kangra district. The Tribune had in its Ecology columns last week highlighted the issue pertaining to large scale dumping of garbage in the Binwa and other streams in the valley.

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The SDM, while talking to mediapersons, said that the aim of the campaign was not only to remove waste but also to establish a sustainable cleanliness system and create greater public awareness about maintaining a clean environment. He added that garbage had been piling up along the riverbanks for a long time, adversely affecting both environment and natural beauty of the area.

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As part of the drive, sanitation workers were deployed to clear waste from difficult and inaccessible locations. The SDM appreciated the dedication of the workers and said that their efforts played a vital role in building a clean and healthy society despite challenging working conditions. He appealed to residents not to dump garbage into the Binwa, drains, at embankments or public places. He added that the Binwa held religious, ecological and tourism significance and preserving its cleanliness was the shared responsibility of every citizen.

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To strengthen monitoring, CCTV cameras had been installed at several locations. The administration was planning to extend surveillance to the Binwa riverbanks and other dumping hotspots in a phased manner to curb illegal waste disposal. Gautam said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found dumping garbage into rivers.

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