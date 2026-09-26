Himachal: Drones to deliver mail to remote Lahaul villages

In a major initiative to ensure uninterrupted postal services in the snowbound tribal areas of Lahaul-Spiti, the Department of Posts has completed preparations to deliver mail to 11 remote branch offices in the Keylong region using drones during the winter months.

As part of the initiative in collaboration with Skye Air Mobility, postal consignments for four branch offices in Tandi were successfully transported by drone from Keylong to Tandi yesterday. The drone covered an aerial distance of around 6.2 km in just 11 minutes, marking an important step towards maintaining connectivity in areas frequently cut off due to heavy snowfall.

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Heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures and prolonged road closures often disrupt conventional transportation in the region, making delivery of letters, parcels and other postal items to remote settlements difficult.

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An India Post official said the drone-based system would enable postal consignments from Keylong to reach all designated branch offices within a single day. The technology is expected to provide a faster and more reliable alternative when road connectivity is affected by adverse weather conditions.

The initiative aims to ensure that residents of remote tribal areas continue to receive postal services even when conventional routes become inaccessible. It is also expected to reduce delivery time and help maintain regular services during the peak winter period.

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The Department of Posts is expanding drone technology to the difficult terrain of Lahaul valley after its successful implementation in Mandi district. The move is part of efforts to use emerging technology to strengthen last-mile connectivity and public services in geographically challenging areas.

Ankit Kumar, Founder and CEO, Skye Air Mobility, said Lahaul-Spiti presented a unique logistical environment where challenging terrain and accessibility made conventional last-mile delivery more time-consuming. He said the commencement of drone operations from the Keylong Account Office to the Tandi Branch Office would bring the advantages of aerial logistics to postal connectivity in the region.

He said the initiative was part of the larger activation between India Post and Skye Air under which 150 postal drone routes had been enabled across Himachal Pradesh and Assam.

“In addition to the Keylong-Tandi route, drone delivery operations are being planned and operated across several other locations in the region,” Kumar said. These include Sumdo, Peokar, Mooling, Malang, Kolang, Kardang, Jispa, Goshal and Gemur branch offices.

The successful flight to Tandi is being viewed as a significant step towards modernising postal delivery in the region and ensuring that geographical and climatic challenges do not interrupt essential communication services for Lahaul-Spiti residents.