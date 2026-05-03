Himachal drug cartels using minors as couriers to evade detection

Drug trafficking networks are increasingly using minors as couriers to avoid detection, a trend that came to light following the apprehension of a 13-year-old boy by the Kangra police near Shahpur on April 30.

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The minor was intercepted during a routine check while travelling in an HRTC bus and found carrying 130.48 grams of ‘chitta’ (heroin). He was supposed to deliver the consignment at Palampur.

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Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan said this reflects a “new modus operandi” adopted by drug cartels to evade detection. “The use of minors helps traffickers avoid suspicion during transit, making detection even more challenging,” said Ratan.

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The boy, who hails from Palampur and has been kept in an observation home, admitted to have been involved in similar “operations” earlier as well.

The police said the boy was being used as a courier by his brother-in-law, who is currently absconding. Teams have been dispatched to possible hideouts to trace and arrest the accused, said Ratan.

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The case is part of a broader crackdown by Kangra police on narcotics trafficking in the district. Over the past week, police have apprehended nine individuals, including the minor, and seized a significant quantity of drugs in multiple operations.

The operations, conducted between April 27 and May 3, led to the recovery of 6.949 kg of ‘charas’ and 130.48 grams of heroin, exposing an organised and well-connected trafficking network. The largest seizure was made on April 27, when the police intercepted a car on the Banuri-Panchrukhi road and recovered over 4 kg of ‘charas’. Two suspects were arrested on the spot, and within 18 hours, two key suppliers were also tracked down and taken into custody. In another operation near Alampur on April 29, the police seized over 1 kg of ‘charas’ from a vehicle and arrested one accused. Further investigation led to the arrest of the main supplier from Mandi district on May 2.

In a separate case on May 2, two men were caught with 1.792 kg of ‘charas’ while riding a motorcycle near Baijnath.

In total, nine accused were arrested in the week-long drive. Police officials said the operations not only resulted in major recoveries but also helped uncover crucial links in the supply chain.