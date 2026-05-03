icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal drug cartels using minors as couriers to evade detection

Himachal drug cartels using minors as couriers to evade detection

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:12 PM May 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A drug peddler arrested by Kangra police from Mandi.
Advertisement

Drug trafficking networks are increasingly using minors as couriers to avoid detection, a trend that came to light following the apprehension of a 13-year-old boy by the Kangra police near Shahpur on April 30.

Advertisement

The minor was intercepted during a routine check while travelling in an HRTC bus and found carrying 130.48 grams of ‘chitta’ (heroin). He was supposed to deliver the consignment at Palampur.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan said this reflects a “new modus operandi” adopted by drug cartels to evade detection. “The use of minors helps traffickers avoid suspicion during transit, making detection even more challenging,” said Ratan.

Advertisement

The boy, who hails from Palampur and has been kept in an observation home, admitted to have been involved in similar “operations” earlier as well.

The police said the boy was being used as a courier by his brother-in-law, who is currently absconding. Teams have been dispatched to possible hideouts to trace and arrest the accused, said Ratan.

Advertisement

The case is part of a broader crackdown by Kangra police on narcotics trafficking in the district. Over the past week, police have apprehended nine individuals, including the minor, and seized a significant quantity of drugs in multiple operations.

The operations, conducted between April 27 and May 3, led to the recovery of 6.949 kg of ‘charas’ and 130.48 grams of heroin, exposing an organised and well-connected trafficking network. The largest seizure was made on April 27, when the police intercepted a car on the Banuri-Panchrukhi road and recovered over 4 kg of ‘charas’. Two suspects were arrested on the spot, and within 18 hours, two key suppliers were also tracked down and taken into custody. In another operation near Alampur on April 29, the police seized over 1 kg of ‘charas’ from a vehicle and arrested one accused. Further investigation led to the arrest of the main supplier from Mandi district on May 2.

In a separate case on May 2, two men were caught with 1.792 kg of ‘charas’ while riding a motorcycle near Baijnath.

In total, nine accused were arrested in the week-long drive. Police officials said the operations not only resulted in major recoveries but also helped uncover crucial links in the supply chain.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts