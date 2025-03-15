DT
PT
Himachal drug controller nominated to Drug Technical Advisory Board

Himachal drug controller nominated to Drug Technical Advisory Board

He is the only drug controller from any state or Union Territory to have been nominated to this influential board
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:40 PM Mar 15, 2025 IST
Dr Manish Kapoor
Dr Manish Kapoor, State Drugs Controller, has been nominated as a member of the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB).

It is the highest statutory decision-making body of the central drugs regulator.

His nomination has been made under clause (ix) of subsection (2) of section 5 of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, as per a gazette notification issued by the Central Government on March 12.

Dr Kapoor’s appointment is particularly significant, as he is the only Drug Controller from any state or Union Territory to have been nominated to this influential board, underscoring the recognition of his expertise and leadership in the field of drug regulation.

The Drug Technical Advisory Board plays a critical role in advising both the central and state governments on technical matters concerning drug regulation across India.

