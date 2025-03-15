Himachal drug controller nominated to Drug Technical Advisory Board

Dr Manish Kapoor, State Drugs Controller, has been nominated as a member of the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB).

It is the highest statutory decision-making body of the central drugs regulator.

His nomination has been made under clause (ix) of subsection (2) of section 5 of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, as per a gazette notification issued by the Central Government on March 12.

Advertisement

Dr Kapoor’s appointment is particularly significant, as he is the only Drug Controller from any state or Union Territory to have been nominated to this influential board, underscoring the recognition of his expertise and leadership in the field of drug regulation.

The Drug Technical Advisory Board plays a critical role in advising both the central and state governments on technical matters concerning drug regulation across India.