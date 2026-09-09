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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal drug regulator gets appreciation award

Himachal drug regulator gets appreciation award

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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State Drugs Control Administration receives the award in Delhi.
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The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Himachal Pradesh, was conferred an appreciation award by the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) at IPHEX 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, last evening.

PHARMEXCIL is an authorised agency of the Government of India for the promotion of pharmaceutical exports from India and works under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the DCA team, stating that the recognition reflects the state government’s commitment to strengthening regulatory systems, promoting ease of doing business and creating a quality-driven and globally competitive pharmaceutical ecosystem in Himachal Pradesh. He further said his government has zero tolerance towards persons who compromise ethics in pharmaceutical businesses.

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Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said the award was a proud moment for the state and acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the DCA in ensuring effective drug regulation while facilitating the growth of the pharmaceutical industry.

Secretary Health Ashish Singhmar described the recognition as a significant achievement for the state.

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Director Health Safety & Regulations Jitender Sanjta, IAS, highlighted the Administration’s initiatives towards greater regulatory efficiency, transparency, accountability and industry facilitation.

State Drugs Controller Dr Manish Kapoor reaffirmed the DCA’s commitment to uncompromising enforcement of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act and Rules and to ensuring the availability of safe, effective and quality medicines.

The award marks another significant milestone in Himachal Pradesh’s journey towards regulatory excellence and strengthens its position as a trusted pharmaceutical hub serving India and global markets.

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