Himachal: ‘Drunken’ brawl at Dharamsala movie hall sparks security concerns

Videos circulating on social media showing an unruly group of youths allegedly creating a ruckus inside a popular cinema hall here even as a film screening was going on, have sparked concerns among residents and moviegoers over security arrangements at entertainment venues.

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According to people present in the hall, a group of young men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, shouted, abused each other and passed vulgar comments in the presence of families, women and senior citizens.

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The situation reportedly escalated into a fight around the interval, leaving other viewers disturbed and intimidated.

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Dheeraj Mahajan of the Kranti organisation, which is involved in several civic and social initiatives, including garbage management and animal rescue, was present in the hall and said he was forced to intervene, but to no avail. Describing the episode as “horrifying”, he said such incidents could discourage families from visiting cinemas unless adequate security was ensured.

“It is difficult to understand how people who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol were allowed entry into a reputed cinema hall. There should also be adequate security on the premises to prevent such incidents,” he said.

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Residents have questioned the absence of effective security despite tickets costing around Rs 350. They also pointed out that the incident occurred in the heart of Dharamsala, barely 200 metres from the police station.

Some residents have also expressed apprehension over moving around town after 9 pm, citing groups of youngsters often seen congregating around popular hangout spots.

The episode has prompted calls for stricter screening at cinema entrances, surveillance and visible security during shows to ensure that a family outing does not turn into a distressing experience.