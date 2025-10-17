DT
Himachal Edu Minister lauds boarding schools for fostering resilience, independence

Pinegrove School’s annual function held

Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Education Minister Rohit Thakur inspects the parade at Pinegrove School, Dharampur.
A spectacular display of talent, tradition, and togetherness marked the second day of the 34th annual function at Pinegrove School, Dharampur.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who was the chief guest on the occasion, hailed Pinegrove as a “distinguished and progressive institution” that continues to reach new heights under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Capt AJ Singh. He praised the school’s educational ethos for nurturing qualities that form the foundation of lifelong success. Reflecting on his own formative years as a boarder, Thakur highlighted how boarding schools instil resilience, independence and a spirit of camaraderie among students.

Emphasising education as the most powerful tool of transformation, Thakur lauded Himachal Pradesh for its exemplary literacy levels and impressive learning outcomes, as reflected in the ASER Code, which places the state alongside Kerala in educational achievement.

The day began with an impeccable school parade, followed by the school’s brass band performing stirring renditions of “General Salute,” “Review Order,” “Troupe Rajasthani Vijay,” “Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja” and “Saare Jahaan Se Achcha,” setting a patriotic and inspiring tone for the day.

A gymnastics display showcasing exceptional skill, balance and courage, including the daring Ring of Fire act, drew thunderous applause and left the audience spellbound.

The school’s annual report highlighted its academic and co-curricular achievements, while exhibitions in art, photography, robotics and work experience further demonstrated the creativity and innovation of Pinegrovians.

The occasion was also graced by Lieutenant General Vineet Gaur, PVSM, AVSM, a distinguished officer of the Indian Army, and MLA Vinod Sultanpuri as guests of honour.

