Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Education Department asks primary teachers to call off protest or face action

Himachal Education Department asks primary teachers to call off protest or face action

Directorate directs PTF to withdraw Shimla hunger strike and cancel November 15 Dharamsala protest; teachers refuse to back down

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:44 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ashish Kohli, Director, School Education, has directed the Primary Teachers Federation (PTF) to immediately withdraw its ongoing agitation outside the Directorate in Shimla. Representative image/iStock
Advertisement

The Directorate of School Education has warned primary teachers of strict disciplinary action if they fail to call off their protest against the School Complex System introduced by the state government.

Ashish Kohli, Director, School Education, has directed the Primary Teachers Federation (PTF) to immediately withdraw its ongoing agitation outside the Directorate in Shimla and cancel its proposed protest in Dharamsala on November 15.

Advertisement

The primary teachers have been holding a chain hunger strike outside the Directorate for the past several days.

However, the federation has refused to budge despite the department's warning. "The notice will not deter us. We will continue the protest outside the Directorate and will go ahead with the planned protest in Dharamsala on November 15," said Ramesh Sharma, president of the PTF.

In his notice, the Director said several rounds of discussions had been held with the protesting teachers to address their grievances. He said the teachers had been assured that the School Complex System would have no adverse impact on the promotional avenues of any category of teachers and that all its provisions had been explained to them in detail.

Advertisement

Kohli further said the teachers' continued agitation was affecting the education of children in the 6-14 age group and amounted to a violation of the Right to Education Act, 2009.

He also cited the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which prohibit government employees from participating in demonstrations or strikes relating to service matters or government policies.

The Director warned that any defiance of the department's directions would be treated as misconduct, gross insubordination and a breach of official duty, inviting strict disciplinary action without further notice.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts