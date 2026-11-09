Himachal Education Department asks primary teachers to call off protest or face action

The Directorate of School Education has warned primary teachers of strict disciplinary action if they fail to call off their protest against the School Complex System introduced by the state government.

Ashish Kohli, Director, School Education, has directed the Primary Teachers Federation (PTF) to immediately withdraw its ongoing agitation outside the Directorate in Shimla and cancel its proposed protest in Dharamsala on November 15.

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The primary teachers have been holding a chain hunger strike outside the Directorate for the past several days.

However, the federation has refused to budge despite the department's warning. "The notice will not deter us. We will continue the protest outside the Directorate and will go ahead with the planned protest in Dharamsala on November 15," said Ramesh Sharma, president of the PTF.

In his notice, the Director said several rounds of discussions had been held with the protesting teachers to address their grievances. He said the teachers had been assured that the School Complex System would have no adverse impact on the promotional avenues of any category of teachers and that all its provisions had been explained to them in detail.

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Kohli further said the teachers' continued agitation was affecting the education of children in the 6-14 age group and amounted to a violation of the Right to Education Act, 2009.

He also cited the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which prohibit government employees from participating in demonstrations or strikes relating to service matters or government policies.

The Director warned that any defiance of the department's directions would be treated as misconduct, gross insubordination and a breach of official duty, inviting strict disciplinary action without further notice.