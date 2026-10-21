Himachal Education Department to recruit 5,000 teachers this fiscal

Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Monday reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening government schools, improving educational infrastructure and promoting sports, announcing Rs 2 crore for a multipurpose hall at Government College, Dharampur, and Rs 25 lakh for developing the playground at Government Senior Secondary School, Siddhpur, in Mandi district.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 67th State-Level Under-19 Girls’ Sports Competition at the Siddhpur school.

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Thakur said around 10,000 appointments had been made in the Education Department during the present government’s tenure, while another 5,000 teacher appointments were targeted for the current financial year. This would take the total to approximately 15,000, he added.

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The four-day competition witnessed participation by around 650 girl athletes from all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh and three sports hostels. Events included kabaddi, volleyball, kho-kho, thodo and kurash.

Emphasising the role of sports in students’ overall development, Thakur said sporting activities promoted discipline, confidence, leadership and teamwork. He stressed the need to encourage greater participation of girls and provide them with better training facilities.

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He said Himachal Pradesh athletes had won 48 medals at the national level last year. The government aimed to increase the tally to 60 initially and eventually to 100 through improved sports infrastructure and training opportunities.

During his visit, the minister inaugurated a badminton sports club, including a gym, at Government High School, Bahri. The facility was constructed at a cost of around Rs 40 lakh.

At Government Senior Secondary School, Siddhpur, he inaugurated a multipurpose hall built at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, a book distribution, information and guidance centre of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, and a newly constructed examination building.

The Dharampur centre is the board’s 25th book distribution centre and will provide access to textbooks, examination-related information, model question papers and teacher-training resources. It will also support the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Thakur announced funds for developing playgrounds at Tihra and Banerari during the current financial year. He also sanctioned Rs 15,000 to encourage students who presented cultural programmes during the competition.

Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar said the introduction of CBSE-pattern schools in rural areas had strengthened public confidence and expanded educational opportunities for rural children. He stressed that improving educational quality must remain a priority alongside infrastructure development.

Former Bilaspur MLA Tilak Raj Sharma, senior leader Dr Jay Kumar Azad, local dignitaries and officials attended the programme.