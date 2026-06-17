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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Education Minister Rohit Thakur urges swift resolution of public grievances

Himachal: Education Minister Rohit Thakur urges swift resolution of public grievances

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:39 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Minister Rohit Thakur presides over the meeting in Shimla
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur directed officials to promptly resolve public issues while presiding over a meeting of the District Public Grievance Redressal Committee here today. People raised issues related to roads, health, water, etc, during the meeting.

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While addressing the meeting, the minister said that natural disasters had caused losses worth crores of rupees in Shimla district in 2023 and 2025. “The state government provided all possible assistance to the affected people. Roads, drinking water schemes, houses and other infrastructure suffered extensive damage. However, due to the government’s special disaster relief package, normalcy has now largely been restored,” he said.

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The minister directed the district administration to ensure that issues raised during the meeting were addressed on the ground. He emphasised that all officers should work swiftly to resolve public grievances so that people do not face unnecessary difficulties. The Education Minister assured that another Public Grievance Committee meeting would be held later this year to ensure the resolution of various public issues.

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Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said that the District Public Grievance Redressal Committee is an important administrative mechanism aimed at ensuring the speedy, impartial and effective resolution of public complaints. The committee functions at the district level and acts as a strong bridge between citizens and the administration.

Through this committee, complaints, problems and suggestions related to various government departments are heard, and necessary directions are issued for their resolution. The primary objective of the committee is to promote transparency, accountability and public trust in governance.

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