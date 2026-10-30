Himachal Education Minister takes up strategic road issues, reviews residential school in Udaipur

Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Thursday took up issues concerning the strategically important Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi (SKTT) road with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials and reviewed educational facilities at the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Udaipur during his visit to Lahaul and Spiti district.

Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana accompanied the minister during the visit. In Udaipur, Thakur interacted with residents and listened to their grievances and concerns.

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At the Public Works Department Rest House, teachers raised issues related to the education sector. The minister heard their concerns and assured them that the matters would be addressed at the earliest.

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During his inspection of the Eklavya Model Residential School, Thakur reviewed student facilities, academic arrangements and the overall learning environment. He interacted with students to enquire about their studies, academic activities and the facilities available at the institution.

Encouraging students to pursue their ambitions, he urged them to set clear goals and work towards them with dedication, hard work and perseverance. He also directed officials to ensure a conducive learning environment and take sustained steps to improve educational standards.

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Thakur said the state government was committed to providing quality education to every child, particularly those in remote and tribal areas. He said the introduction of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum in government schools was intended to expand academic opportunities and better prepare students for competitive examinations.

The minister also said Himachal Pradesh had secured third position nationally in the field of education, attributing the achievement to reforms and sustained efforts in the sector.

During the visit, Thakur met Major Paras Kochar, Officer Commanding of the BRO’s 94 Road Construction Company (RCC), to discuss issues concerning the SKTT road, which connects remote areas of the region. The discussions focused on road-related concerns and the need to address them.

Thakur also visited the Trilokinath and Mrikula Devi temples, where he offered prayers. The visit focused on educational infrastructure, student welfare, public grievances and connectivity challenges in the tribal region.