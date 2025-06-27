Himachal: Eight teachers chargesheeted

The Directorate of School Education has charge-sheeted eight teachers already under suspension for indiscipline.

Orders have been issued to hold a common disciplinary proceeding against them. The charge-sheeted teachers are required to submit a written statement of their defence within 10 days of the receipt of the orders.

In case the teachers fail to submit their statement within the stipulated time, or fail to appear in person before the Inquiry authority, it may proceed with the inquiry ex-parte.