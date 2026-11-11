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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Elderly man shot thrice in Nalagarh

Himachal: Elderly man shot thrice in Nalagarh

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:40 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The victim, identified as Mohammad Aslam, alias Ballu, a resident of Ward No. 7, was allegedly shot by his neighbour Sahil. Photo for representation
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An elderly man was seriously injured after a youth allegedly fired three shots at him on the Nalagarh-Ramshehar road in Solan district on Tuesday morning, triggering panic and renewed concerns over the law and order situation in the industrial town.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Aslam, alias Ballu, a resident of Ward No. 7, was allegedly shot by his neighbour Sahil. Two bullets struck him in the abdomen and one in the leg. Preliminary investigations suggest that an impending property dispute may have triggered the attack.

Aslam was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Nalagarh, where attending physician Dr Tamanna confirmed that he had sustained three bullet injuries. Given the severity of his condition and the possibility of internal injuries, doctors referred him to a higher medical institution for further investigation and treatment.

Police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the firing and launched an investigation. SP Baddi Vinod Dhiman inspected the crime scene and constituted special teams to track down the accused, who fled after the shooting.

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An FIR has been registered under Sections 109 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Preliminary findings indicate that a pistol was used in the attack. Police are investigating whether the weapon was licensed or illegal.

The shooting has once again brought the deteriorating law and order situation in Nalagarh under scrutiny. This is reportedly the fourth firing incident in the area since September.

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