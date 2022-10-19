Himachal elections: 10 sitting MLAs denied ticket by BJP

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 19

The ruling BJP has denied ticket to 10 sitting MLAs, besides Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh, who opted out of the fray as he sought ticket for his son Rajat Thakur from Dharampur in Mandi.

The sitting MLAs who have been denied ticket include Kamlesh Kumari from Bhoranj in Hamirpur, Jia Singh from Bharmour in Chamba, Kishori Lal from Ani in Kullu, Subhash Thakur from Bilaspur Sadar, Jawahar Thakur from Darang, Col Inder Singj (retd) from Sarkaghat and Hira Lal from Karsog in Mandi, Pawan Nayyar from Chamba proper Vishal Neharia from Dharamshala, and Arjun Singh from Jawali in Kangra.

The MLAs have been denied tickets to combat anti-incumbency though Col Inder Singh was dropped having crossed the age criteria of 75 years.

The BJP has also given the ticket to the two Congress legislators-Pawan Kajal from Kangra Sadar and Lakhwinder Rana from Jogindernagar who switched over to the saffron party, two months back.

While Independent MLA from Jogindernagar in Mandi district Prakash Rana managed to get the BJP ticket, a decision on the fate of another Independent legislator Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra in Kangra is still pending.

Both had joined the BJP earlier this year.

Rana managed to get a ticket against the candidature of former minister Gulab Singh Thakur, father-in-law of Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Jogindernagar.

Hoshiyar Singh is seeking a ticket against five-time BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Ravi, a die-hard Dhumal loyalist from Dehra on whom the party high command is yet to take a call.