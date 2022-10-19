Himachal elections: 10 sitting MLAs denied ticket by BJP

Pratibha Chauhan
Shimla, October 19
The ruling BJP has denied ticket to 10 sitting MLAs, besides Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh, who opted out of the fray as he sought ticket for his son Rajat Thakur from Dharampur in Mandi.
The sitting MLAs who have been denied ticket include Kamlesh Kumari from Bhoranj in Hamirpur, Jia Singh from Bharmour in Chamba, Kishori Lal from Ani in Kullu, Subhash Thakur from Bilaspur Sadar, Jawahar Thakur from Darang, Col Inder Singj (retd) from Sarkaghat and Hira Lal from Karsog in Mandi, Pawan Nayyar from Chamba proper Vishal Neharia from Dharamshala, and Arjun Singh from Jawali in Kangra.
The MLAs have been denied tickets to combat anti-incumbency though Col Inder Singh was dropped having crossed the age criteria of 75 years.
The BJP has also given the ticket to the two Congress legislators-Pawan Kajal from Kangra Sadar and Lakhwinder Rana from Jogindernagar who switched over to the saffron party, two months back.
While Independent MLA from Jogindernagar in Mandi district Prakash Rana managed to get the BJP ticket, a decision on the fate of another Independent legislator Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra in Kangra is still pending.
Both had joined the BJP earlier this year.
Rana managed to get a ticket against the candidature of former minister Gulab Singh Thakur, father-in-law of Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Jogindernagar.
Hoshiyar Singh is seeking a ticket against five-time BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Ravi, a die-hard Dhumal loyalist from Dehra on whom the party high command is yet to take a call.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...