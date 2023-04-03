Himachal Electricity Board launches e-payment system

Shimla, April 2
Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has launched the SAP (System Application Programme) online payment system.
Under this system, centralised payments portal, implementation of Budget modules, private sector project hydro-solar payment portal, prepaid metering in Dharamsala and Shimla and multiple portal for RTGS/NEFT have been made operational.
HPSEBL Managing Director Pankaj Dadwal said these services would make the processing of payments in respect of various firms/contractors/vendors prompt. “The payments will be processed on first-come-first-served basis without any human intervention from the head office. The payments will be directly credited to the bank accounts of firms/contractors/vendors from the head office,” he added.
