Himachal employees raise pending DA dues issue with CM Sukhu

A delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Joint Employees Federation has raised the issue of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) dues with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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According to the federation, approximately 16 per cent DA is pending, placing considerable financial pressure on employees and contributing to growing resentment within the employee community.

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The federation urged the Chief Minister to announce at least one 5 per cent DA instalment during the ongoing Assembly session to provide relief to employees. “If the concerns repeatedly raised by employees are not addressed positively within a reasonable time, employee organisations will have no option but to seriously consider their future course of action,” the federation said.

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The federation said that employees have consistently played an important role in the administrative functioning and development of the state. “Therefore, the respectful and phased settlement of their pending financial liabilities should remain a priority for the government,” the federation’s office-bearers said.

They further indicated that a broader meeting with other employee organisations would soon be convened to deliberate upon and decide on a future strategy so that a coordinated approach could be adopted to secure the payment of pending employee dues and effectively pursue the interests of employees. The federation reiterated that the voice of employees would be raised firmly, but through democratic, constitutional and peaceful means.