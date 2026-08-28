DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal employees raise pending DA dues issue with CM Sukhu

Himachal employees raise pending DA dues issue with CM Sukhu

Federation urges government to announce at least one 5% DA instalment during Assembly session

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:08 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sukhvinder Sukhu. File photo
Advertisement

A delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Joint Employees Federation has raised the issue of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) dues with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Advertisement

According to the federation, approximately 16 per cent DA is pending, placing considerable financial pressure on employees and contributing to growing resentment within the employee community.

Advertisement

The federation urged the Chief Minister to announce at least one 5 per cent DA instalment during the ongoing Assembly session to provide relief to employees. “If the concerns repeatedly raised by employees are not addressed positively within a reasonable time, employee organisations will have no option but to seriously consider their future course of action,” the federation said.

Advertisement

The federation said that employees have consistently played an important role in the administrative functioning and development of the state. “Therefore, the respectful and phased settlement of their pending financial liabilities should remain a priority for the government,” the federation’s office-bearers said.

They further indicated that a broader meeting with other employee organisations would soon be convened to deliberate upon and decide on a future strategy so that a coordinated approach could be adopted to secure the payment of pending employee dues and effectively pursue the interests of employees. The federation reiterated that the voice of employees would be raised firmly, but through democratic, constitutional and peaceful means.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts