Himachal: Endangered martial art Thoda gets boost at 2-day Theog fair

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today inaugurated the two-day traditional Rihali (Bishu) fair at Dhamandri Gram Panchayat in the Theog Assembly constituency of Shimla. He said traditional fairs play an important role in promoting social interaction and preserving the rich culture and traditions of the state.

The fair features Thoda, a traditional Himachali game, between two local groups. Cultural competitions for schoolchildren, youth groups and women groups are also being held, along with cultural programmes by local artistes.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said fairs and festivals promote interaction among locals and encourage community as well as business activities. Congratulating panchayat representatives and members of the fair committee for organising the event, he said the fair symbolised the religious faith, social unity and cultural traditions of the people of the area and was celebrated with great enthusiasm every year.

Advertisement

He said Thoda was once on the verge of extinction. However, people of the area had revived the traditional sport and played an important role in preserving their rich culture and traditional heritage.

The minister said under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state government was ensuring equal and balanced development of the Theog and Kasumpti Assembly constituencies.

Advertisement

He said Forest Rights Act (FRA) formalities and other requirements had been completed for 130 roads in the Kasumpti constituency so far. “While some of these roads have been completed, construction work is under way to complete the remaining roads,” he said.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, MLA, Theog, who was also present on the occasion, said he would visit panchayat areas to address the demands and grievances of residents. The MLA also announced Rs 2 lakh from the MLA fund for expansion of the Rihali-Bishu fair ground.