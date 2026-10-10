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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal ends cash award row, announces Rs 1 crore for Asian Games gold medallist Ritu Negi

Himachal ends cash award row, announces Rs 1 crore for Asian Games gold medallist Ritu Negi

Himachal govt has decided to award Rs 1 crore each to all four kabaddi players, including Ritu Negi, says Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:50 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Asian Games gold medallist and Arjuna awardee Ritu Negi. Tribune file photo
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Putting an end to the controversy over cash awards for kabaddi players who were part of India's gold medal-winning team at the Asian Games, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to award Rs 1 crore each to Ritu Negi and three other players.

“The government has decided to award Rs 1 crore each to all four kabaddi players, including Ritu Negi,” Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said while briefing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting in Shimla.

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A controversy had erupted after Ritu Negi's name was missing from the press release announcing the Chief Minister's decision to increase the cash award for kabaddi players to Rs 1 crore each.

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“Ritu Negi is married in Haryana and plays for the Railways in domestic tournaments. However, she belongs to the Shillai area of Sirmaur district, so it was decided to give her the cash award,” Chauhan said.

In another significant decision aimed at encouraging sportspersons who excel at the international level, the Cabinet approved the creation of posts of District Youth Services and Sports Officers (DYSOs) for international-level medal winners.

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The Cabinet also decided to amend the provisions governing cash awards for members of Indian teams that win medals at international sporting events.

Under the revised provisions, the award may be distributed equally among all eligible sportspersons from Himachal Pradesh who are part of a medal-winning Indian team.

The announcement has brought cheer to Ritu and her family.

“More than the cash award, it was a matter of respect and my connection with the state. I am still the daughter of Himachal. So, I am really pleased with the development,” she said.

Responding to questions about receiving awards from both Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Ritu said she was not the only sportsperson to receive recognition from two states.

“Besides, I had informed the authorities in Haryana last time that I also receive an award from Himachal Pradesh. They said it did not matter if I was receiving an award from another state,” she said.

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