Himachal entry tax issue escalates: Sukhu to meet Punjab CM Mann as tensions rise

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is set to discuss the escalating entry tax issue with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, amid concerns of a potential law and order situation in the border areas.

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The new entry tax rates, effective from April 1, have sparked protests in Punjab, with threats to block Himachal-registered vehicles from entering the state.

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BJP MLA Randhir Sharma, through a point of order, warned that the law and order situation could deteriorate from tomorrow as the new entry tax rates will come into effect starting today midnight.

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He further said that the Chief Minister had given assurance to the House on Monday to look into it, but no concrete measures have been taken to ease the volatile situation.

The Chief Minister said that the government didn't have any information about the unrest in the border areas over the entry tax.

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"The tax has been increased only on big vehicles. Also, we are looking at rationalisation of the tax," the CM added.

The BJP staged a protest over the issue before the session commenced today.