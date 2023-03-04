Himachal Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur flays decision to close down colleges

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 3

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today condemned the decision of the Congress government to close down 20 colleges in the state.

The former Chief Minister said that one of these colleges was constructed in his native village Chhatri in Mandi district. A proper budget was sanctioned for the college and 60 students were studying there.

Thakur today called up Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and urged him to review the decision to close down colleges. He was in the city to preside over a meeting of the BJP Bhawan Nirman Committee at Willy’s Park.

He said, “The state government should give up the approach of stopping ongoing works. I spoke to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over telephone and discussed with him the manner in which the Congress was shutting government institutions across the state. The closing down of 20 colleges is an anti-people and disappointing decision.”

He said, “The college building at Chhatri village in Mandi has been constructed and 60 students are already studying there but the government has decided to close it down. I have urged the Chief Minister to review the decision. The people of the state are miffed by such decisions. Earlier, a Cabinet meeting was held after three months but now a Cabinet meeting is held every second day. I hope the government will focus on taking steps for public welfare.”